Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/6/2017

Coca-Cola Consolidated Invests $10 Million In Baltimore Manufacturing Plant


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
BALTIMORE -- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated said it has invested $10 million in a major renovation for its 154,000-sq.ft. Baltimore manufacturing plant. Coke Consolidated took over operations in Baltimore from Coca-Cola Refreshments in April 2016.

As part of the renovation, canning lines will be updated to support production for 7.5-fl.oz. and 12-fl.oz. "sleek" can packages. The Baltimore plant primarily produces 12-fl.oz. canned carbonated soft drinks.

The Baltimore production facility employs 112 people. Coke Consolidated has a total of 10 facilities and more than 1,720 employees throughout Maryland. Coke has a long history in Baltimore, with the production plant celebrating its 50th anniversary last year.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Coke Consolidated is the nation's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler. It produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in franchise sales territories across the Southeast.

