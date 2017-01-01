Switzerland's Selecta Acquires Netherlands' Pelican Rouge Group, Creating A $1.4B Vending Firm

CHAM, Switzerland -- Swiss vending and office coffee service giant Selecta Group B.V. has acquired Pelican Rouge Group B.V., another leading industry-leading operator, based in Dordrecht, Netherlands. Terms of the deal, expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2017, were not disclosed.

Selecta, founded in 1957, reportedly operates more than 132,000 vending machines in 15 countries and serves more than six million consumers daily. It has increased its focus on the coffee experience at workplaces through an exclusive partnership with Starbucks. | READ MORE

Pelican Rouge, active in eight European countries, says it has more than 150,000 clients. It also owns and operates a roasting facility that supplies coffee for its own vending machines and OCS accounts, and to third parties.

Selecta said the combined company should benefit from shared best practices. This will accelerate operational improvements and investments in new technologies, according to the vending giant. And by increasing the density of its operations and implementing more cost-effective sourcing and procurement, Selecta said it expects to deliver improved profitability going forward. The combined company is expected to have revenues of $1.38 billion.

"This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our business and significant joint opportunities as a leading European operator," said Selecta chief executive David Flochel. "This partnership will provide a unique platform to better serve our customers, in line with our strategic focus on geographical reach, operational excellence, growth and innovation."

Nedim Cen and Patrick Raming, respectively chairman and supervisory director of Pelican Rouge, said in a joint statement that the company considered a number of options and decided Selecta's deal was best for its employees, clients and suppliers. "As a combined group, we believe the company will be strongly placed to cement its position as a leading operator in the sector in Europe," they stated.