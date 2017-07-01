Maryland's Montgomery County Introduces Healthy Vending Bill

ROCKVILLE, MD -- Maryland's Montgomery County Council has introduced a bill that would require some of its vending machine service contracts to adhere to certain nutrition and labeling standards. Montgomery County is located just north of Washington, DC.

Bill No. 1-17 is sponsored and cosponsored by Councilmen George Leventhal and Craig Rice, respectively. Under the proposed legislation, new vending contracts would require that all food or beverage items offered for sale contain less than 0.5g. of trans fat per serving and no more than 200mg. of sodium per package. Additionally, any beverage offered for sale must contain less than 250 calories or be no more than 20 fl.oz.

The nutrition requirements would go into effect for any vending contract entered into on or after the date of the legislation's enactment. Additionally, any vending contract entered into on or after July 1, 2017, must specify that at least 50% of the food and beverage items offered for sale in machines meet the county's healthy vending standards. The required percentage will increase to 65% for contracts signed after July 1, 2018.

A public hearing on the legislation is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. The National Automatic Merchandising Association is encouraging all MD-DC Vending Association members to attend the hearing. Additional information on how to participate and testify at the hearing will be provided closer to the date.

The hearing will be held at Montgomery Council Office Building, Third Floor Hearing Room, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850.