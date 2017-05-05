National Entertainment Network And Vengo Labs Bring Novel Vending Machine To Texas

DALLAS -- New York City-based Vengo Labs, a manufacturer of interactive vending machines that feature a location-based advertising platform, is making its first foray into Texas with National Entertainment Network Inc. Vengo's novel machine now can be found in Dallas and San Antonio. More than 40 of them have been installed in various locations within a gym network, and will be operated by NEN.

"NEN is taking an important step towards our vision of creating multichannel platforms for our user base that are more in line with the digital expectations of today's consumers," said NEN chief executive Ed Flaherty.

NEN has already begun to integrate digitally driven equipment and program enhancements to its product roadmap. Both companies expressed their enthusiasm for bringing the convenience of on-the-go retail to gym-goers. Vengo chief executive Brian Shimmerlik said that "NEN is an extremely well-run company."

National Entertainment Network, headquartered in Broomfield, CO, is the largest front-end retail and amusement vending company in the nation. It says it operates more than 150,000 machines in 20,000 venues in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

Beyond serving as a retail solution, Vengo engages customers by delivering information and content on its touchscreen. Vengo's platform is equipped with a full-scale backend monitoring system.

Vengo describes itself as a design, software and media company. It manages a network of more than 600 of its compact, wall-mounted vending machines. It reports that the venders are generating, on a monthly basis, approximately 20 million unique advertising impressions, more than 110,000 unique screen engagements and more than 1,000 hours of customer-screen interaction. The machines, which sport 21.5" touchscreens, are located in colleges, gyms and hotels.

The venders feature telemetry for cloud-based inventory monitoring, accept credit cards and support NFC mobile payments. They readily accommodate the "campus cash" services provided by Blackboard and CBORD on college and university campuses. Brands and locations can leverage the Vengo screen to display information and content.