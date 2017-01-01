Southern Refreshment Services Signs On For Innovolt's Power-Protection Technology

TUCKER, GA -- Southern Refreshment Services, a Canteen franchise headquartered here, said it will use Innovolt Inc.'s power-protection technology to lower downtime and service calls for its vending machines, self-checkout kiosks and coffee brewers.

Innovolt's power-protection solutions combine sensor, remediation, monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help businesses safeguard and optimize the performance and usable life of their electronics. SRS's service team will now be equipped with the technology to lower the impact of damaging power anomalies, and will have better data to understand and quickly resolve issues for vending machines in the field.

Tucker, GA-based Southern Refreshment Services said it recently evaluated Innovolt's power-protection solutions, which demonstrated significant service call savings and an expected timely return on investment.

Innovolt is headquartered in Atlanta.