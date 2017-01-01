 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/30/2017

Southern Refreshment Services Signs On For Innovolt's Power-Protection Technology


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending machine power conservation, Southern Refreshment Services, Innovolt Inc., power-protection technology, micro market, office coffee service

TUCKER, GA -- Southern Refreshment Services, a Canteen franchise headquartered here, said it will use Innovolt Inc.'s power-protection technology to lower downtime and service calls for its vending machines, self-checkout kiosks and coffee brewers.

Innovolt's power-protection solutions combine sensor, remediation, monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help businesses safeguard and optimize the performance and usable life of their electronics. SRS's service team will now be equipped with the technology to lower the impact of damaging power anomalies, and will have better data to understand and quickly resolve issues for vending machines in the field.

Tucker, GA-based Southern Refreshment Services said it recently evaluated Innovolt's power-protection solutions, which demonstrated significant service call savings and an expected timely return on investment.

Innovolt is headquartered in Atlanta.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Eu'Vend Planners Put Finishing Touches On Show As April 27 Nears
  • Cantaloupe Systems Partners With Gimme Vending To Expand Seed Mobile Functionality
  • Japanese Patrons Can Pay Ahead, Buy Friend A Drink At QR Code-Activated Machines
  • Byte Foods Inc. Plans To License Smart Fridge To Vending Operators Nationwide
  • UVend Group Names Cloverdale Group Canadian East Coast Distributor
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 