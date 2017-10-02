 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/10/2017

U-Vend Names David Graber CEO; COO Exits To Start Up Canadian Master Distributorship


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
SANTA MONICA, CA -- U-Vend Inc. has appointed David Graber chief executive. He succeeds Raymond Meyers, who will stay onboard as a consultant for a two-month transition period and remain on the company's board of directors.

In related news, U-Vend chief operating officer Paul Neelin has resigned and is reportedly opening a Canadian U-Vend distributorship. Burlington, ON-based UVend Group of Cos. is described as a nonaffiliated Canadian company. U-Vend said it granted master distribution rights to UVend Group, which is now authorized to market its vending product in Canada and Latin America.

Santa-Monica, CA-based U-Vend operates Mini Melts-branded vending machines in southern California and Las Vegas in big box retailers, shopping malls and entertainment centers. It has a licensing agreement with Major League Baseball to sell baseball-themed ice cream products through its vending machines, and at convenience and retail stores in the U.S.

Graber, who also is the company's lead investor, will be responsible for U-Vend's core business and financial operations. He will also be added to the company's board of directors. Graber was most recently managing principal of Cobrador Capital Advisors, an investment management firm.

