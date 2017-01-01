Mars And Wrigley Debut Line Extensions, Package Updates; M&M's Caramel Makes History

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ and CHICAGO -- Mars Inc. and its subsidiary Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. are livening up their product offerings for vending machines and micromarkets with new twists on old favorites and enhanced packaging.

M&M's Caramel made its debut in April and Mars is calling it the biggest launch in the brand's history. Packaged in a bright blue bag, the new take on the iconic brand features a creamy caramel center covered in milk chocolate, enclosed in the signature colorful candy shell. It's available in 1.41-oz. singles, 2.83-oz. sharing size and 9.9-oz. standup pouch sharing size.

Twix Dark Chocolate, launched in May, features the brand's classic crunchy shortbread cookie covered in caramel and enrobed in dark chocolate. It's available in a 1.79-oz. single pack with two bars and 3.02-oz. "4 to Go" pack.

M&M's White Chocolate also rolled out in May in 1.5-oz. single packs, featuring creamy white chocolate coated in the brand's signature candy shell.

The GoodnessKnows brand is sporting refreshed packaging that rolled out in May. It highlights the ingredients on front of pack to make it easier for consumers to find their desired variety, and also features a bolder logo. The 1.2-oz. 150-calorie packs of GoodnessKnows squares (four per bar) combine dark chocolate with whole nuts, real fruits, toasted oats and dark chocolate, and are offered in six varieties.

Additionally, Mars will debut a more eye-catching logo and add food imagery to its Combos brand this fall. The simplified design and white background with colored bands are intended to "improve findability." Mars said that in consumer testing, purchase intent rose 16%, and 11% of millennials surveyed said the packaging design was for "someone like me."

Chicago-based Wrigley added two extensions to its popular gum brands that hit the market in June. Juicy Fruit America Pop-flavored gum, in a 15-stick pack, contains a blend of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry in each stick, capturing the flavors of the iconic red, white and blue ice pops. Also now available is "5" gum in a 35-stick, durable plastic "mega pack" in Peppermint Cobalt and Spearmint Rain flavors.

Rolling out in August is Extra Mint Chocolate Chip gum in a 0.95-oz. 15-stick pack. Following in October will be the debut of Starburst Minis Unwrapped in a 0.95-oz. 100-calorie pack.

Several sweet innovations are slated to hit the market in December. The Extra gum brand is extending into the mint category with the introduction of Extra Chewy Mints, with a thin, crisp outer shell and chewy core, in peppermint and Polar Ice varieties. It will come in a 1.5-oz. durable plastic pack.

Juicy Fruit Mixies will feature the original gum flavor, and strawberry, watermelon and grape, in 15- and 40-piece single-serve bottles.

Sweet Heat Skittles will include five fruity flavors with a spicy kick -- watermelon, mango, orange, strawberry and lemon -- in 1.8-oz. single and 3.3-oz. sharing-size packs.

Mini Sours Starburst, in a mouth-puckering mix of cherry, blue raspberry, watermelon and strawberry, will be available in a 1.85-oz. single pack, 5.8-oz. peg bag and 8-oz. standup pouch.

Starburst Sweet Heat will mingle watermelon, strawberry, mango, orange and pineapple flavors in a 2.07-oz. single pack. The popular chewy fruit candies will also feature a spicy kick.

Finally, NFL fans will be kept guessing the colors on the outside of Skittles don't match the flavors on the inside in limited-edition Trick Plays version in a 2-oz. single pack that will be available for the 2017 NFL season.