Crane Co. Declares First-Quarter Dividend

PRESS RELEASE Source: Crane Co. | Released Jan. 30, 2017 STAMFORD, Conn. -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share for the first quarter of 2017. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2017. ABOUT: Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers in the hydrocarbon processing, petrochemical, chemical, power generation, unattended payment, automated merchandising, aerospace, electronics, transportation and other markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.