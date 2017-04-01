 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/28/2017

365 Retail Markets Names Former Next Generation Exec Joe Rogan Chief Financial Officer


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Joe Rogan, vending operations, micromarket, 365 Retail Markets, Next Generation Vending & Food Service

365 Retail Markets, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan
TROY, MI -- Joe Rogan, who has held top posts at several prominent vending operations, has joined micromarket leader 365 Retail Markets as chief financial officer.

Rogan was chief operating officer of Stoughton, MA-based Next Generation Vending & Food Service from 2007 to 2012, when the company shut its doors. Earlier in his career, he had been chief financial officer of US Refresh (Wilmington, MA).

Most recently, Rogan has served the industry through his Winchester, MA-based Rogan Consulting. He served as a key consultant in 365's recapitalization process that brought in Omaha, NE-based private-equity group McCarthy Capital.

As CFO, Rogan will implement processes and procedures to support 365's customer base and product introductions, including the 365 Connected Campus.

"Joe Rogan has been on the 365 board of directors for close to five years, so no one knows our business as well as he does," said 365 chief executive Joe Hessling.

Topic: Vending Features

