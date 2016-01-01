Vending Machines At Airports Automate Rentals Of Skyroam's Wi-Fi Hot Spot Devices

SAN FRANCISCO -- Global hotspot provider Skyroam said it is rolling out airport vending machines in the U.S. in collaboration with automated retailer ZoomSystems. Through the new machines, which use Zoom's vending platform, travelers can rent Skyroam's pocketsize global hotspot with unlimited Internet service in 100-plus countries and take it with them wherever they travel.

Skyroam users stay connected without the hassles of roaming charges, unlocking phones, unsecure public Wi-Fi or having to find local SIMs, according to the company. Its virtual SIM technology (vSIM) connects to local carriers in more than 100 countries for unlimited daily usage. The Wi-Fi connection is shareable by up to five devices.

The first Skyroam machines have been placed at San Francisco International Airport, and more will be deployed later this month at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Travelers can rent a Skyroam global hotspot device for $9.95 a day, and mail it back in a provided prepaid envelope. Perks of the rental program include connecting the whole family or other co-travelers with "reliable, always-on Internet," and providing a secure connection for all of a business traveler's devices.

"We are very excited to partner with Skyroam to bring the first global Wi-Fi hotspot rentals to automated retail shops in airports throughout the United States," said ZoomSystem chief revenue office David Popler.

Frequent travelers who'd like to own one can purchase Skyroam's device for $124.99.

Skyroam was founded in the Silicon Valley by technology innovators who saw the need for travelers to have a fast, secure and reliable mobile Internet connection on the road. Skyroam's vSIM technology also provides global mobile data access to IoT, M2M and wearable applications. The company is backed by $25 million in funding led by Lenovo Group.