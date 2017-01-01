SandenVendo's G-Snack Vending Machines Offer Versatility

DALLAS -- New from SandenVendo America is the G-Snack combo. This versatile vending machine is distinguished by a spacious and brightly illuminated product showcase with options for ambient or refrigerated cooling systems, allowing for fresh foods, snacks and drinks, along with nonfood items, to be held at appropriate temperatures for varied markets and applications.

The standard G-Snack model has eight selections per shelf. The SMX and SDX models (the latter has silver trim accents) have 10 selections per shelf, making them ideal for high-capacity locations. The machines house six or seven shelves. An elevator delivery system is an option over the standard coils. Features include a large blue character display and easy door-latching system. New software improves shelf detection and security.

G-Snack's dimensions are 44.29" W. x 33.27" D. x 72" H. (models SMX and SDX) and 38.58" W. x 33.27" D. x 72" H. (model SM8).

The new G-Snack combo vender complements SandenVendo's bankable V21 stack and GGFV glassfront cold beverage machines, and any other 72" full-line equipment.