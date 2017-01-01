Iowa Automatic Merchandising Association Hosts Legislative Day

DES MOINES, IA -- The Iowa Automatic Merchandising Association recently hosted a legislative day at the state capitol here. IAMA legislative consultant Tim Coonan of Davis Brown law firm coordinated the event, which brought together 17 members of the association. National Automatic Merchandising Association senior director and counsel Sandy Larson also attended.

The day began with a breakfast for legislators and staff hosted by IAMA, whose members had an opportunity to speak with lawmakers about the industry and their respective companies. They also handed out goody bags and literature about IAMA, the industry and NAMA's Fit Pick nutrition program.

Members of the IAMA board of directors met with Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to discuss micromarkets and the work the association has done with the Department of Inspection and Appeals to establish guidelines for the self-checkout stores in Iowa. Special guests were Rod Roberts and Steve Mandemach, who are director and bureau chief for food and consumer safety of the Iowa Dept. of Inspections and Appeals, respectively. They are working on the state's micromarket guidelines.