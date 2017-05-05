National Automatic Merchandising Association Discards OneShow Name; The First 'NAMA Show' Takes Place In March 2018

LAS VEGAS -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association's annual trade show and convention has a new name: The NAMA Show. The association's former OneShow had its final run under that moniker at the Venetian hotel here last week.

NAMA president and chief executive Carla Balakgie announced the name change, along with the NAMA Show's new "Meet With Convenience" tagline, during the OneShow General Session on April 19. She explained that the reason for the brand refresh is that the OneShow name -- adopted six years ago to reflect the discontinuation of the western spring show -- is no longer relevant and that most industry members already refer to the event as "The NAMA Show."

NAMA's inaugural OneShow was held in 2010 at Chicago's McCormick Place, combining the vending association's long-running annual spring and national expos into a single annual event.

The NAMA National Expo was held in the fall. The NAMA Spring Expo (earlier the NAMA Western Show) dates back to 1959, when NAMA held its first Western convention and trade show in conjunction with the California Automatic Vendors Council.

NAMA has not yet tallied the 2017 OneShow's final registration numbers, but the event, abuzz with innovation, was expected to draw an estimated 4,500 vending, coffee service, micromarket and foodservice professionals and host more than 300 exhibitors.

The consensus among exhibitors surveyed by Vending Times on the show floor was that the exposition was packed with operators ready to invest in the latest equipment, technology and products to elevate the consumer experience and the profitability of their businesses.

The first convention under the "The NAMA OneShow" banner will be held March 21-23, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.