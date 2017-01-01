Horizon® Organic Cheese Snacks Now Available to Vending Operations

Offering convenient, wholesome snacks can drive profits by satisfying customer preferences.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- January 2017 -- DanoneWave is excited to announce the release of Horizon® Organic Cheese Snacks to vending operators nationwide. They are available in three single-serve varieties -- Mozzarella Sticks, Cheddar Bites and Colby & Jack Bites -- that are all Certified USDA Organic and made with organic milk from family farms across the U.S.

Considering 73 percent of consumers are interested in foods labeled organic1 and cheese snacking is a popular choice -- up 45% from 2014 to 20152, Horizon Organic Cheese Snacks are an on-trend option for vending operators. They also satisfy the more than 50 percent of families who are buying more organic products than a year ago3.

Snacking is something that happens every day for most consumers, but it's often hard for consumers to find the choices they want when they are away from home. By offering the organic snacks consumers wish for, an operation can become a destination. Consumers are willing to pay 142 percent more for organic cheese sticks, with the potential for an increased profit of up to $0.14 per unit vs. conventional cheese.4

As the largest organic brand,2 Horizon is the brand consumers know and trust. Consumers love that each cheese snack comes with 7-8 grams of protein and is a good source of protein. But what's even better is what's not there -- no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Horizon products are made with milk produced using sustainable, organic practices which means there are no synthetic pesticides or GMOs involved. Plus, their cows are never treated with antibiotics or added growth hormones.*

Contact your DanoneWave away from home representative to learn more about your organic cheese snacking options. 888.620.9910 | www.whitewaveawayfromhome.com.

ABOUT DANONEWAVE

DanoneWave is a leading consumer packaged food and beverage company that manufactures, markets and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, premium dairy products and organic produce. It sells products primarily in North America, Europe and through a joint venture in China. DanoneWave is focused on providing consumers with innovative, great-tasting food and beverage choices that meet their increasing desires for nutritious, flavorful, convenient, and responsibly-produced products. The Company's widely-recognized, leading brands distributed in North America include Silk®, So Delicious® and Vega™ plant-based foods and beverages, International Delight® and LAND O LAKES®* coffee creamers and beverages, Horizon Organic® and Wallaby Organic® premium dairy products and Earthbound Farm® organic salads, fruits and vegetables. Its popular plant-based foods and beverages brands in Europe include Alpro® and Provamel®. To learn more about DanoneWave, visit www.whitewave.com.

*No significant difference has been shown between milk from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

**The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.

1. Lightspeed/GMI December 2015

2. Nielsen AOD XAOC L52W Ending 12/26/15

3. Organic Trade Association – Organic Attitudes & Beliefs 2015

4. Nielsen AOD US Food, Drug, C-Store Latest 52-weeks w/3 4/30/16, Average Unit Price



Sponsored content is information provided by a company or other source. Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.