Wittern Group's Heidi Chico Succeeds Pat Hagerty As NAMA Chair

Heidi Chico

CHICAGO -- The Wittern Group ’s Heidi Chico will succeed Pat Hagerty as the National Automatic Merchandising Association 's board chair on July 1.

Chico has spent more than two decades with the Des Moines, IA-based vending machine manufacturer, which her grandfather, Frank A. Wittern Sr., founded in 1931. Wittern is the parent company of U-Select-It, which makes full-line vending equipment for professional operators. The company celebrated its 85th anniversary last year.

Chico has been a driving force behind numerous Wittern Group technological advancements, including development of the company’s point-of-sale software; bringing its vending machines into compliance with the American Disability Act; and reducing the carbon footprint of its equipment.

She has held several leadership positions since joining the NAMA board of directors in 2006, with its government affairs team, Women in the Industry group, Executive Forum, Executive Committee and NAMA Foundation. She is the first woman to hold NAMA's top elected post.

Chico serves on the boards of the Wittern Group, Greater Des Moines Junior Achievement and Drake University. She has also served on the board of the Young President Organization both on chapter and regional levels.