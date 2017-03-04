 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/3/2017

Tom Kozlik Joins Standard Change-Makers As Regional Sales Rep


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Standard Change-Makers, Tom Kozlik, bill changers, vending, money handling, Rowe changers, James McNutt Jr.

Tom Kozlik, bill changers
Tom Kozlik
INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Standard Change-Makers reports that it has appointed Tom Kozlik as regional sales representative for the western United States. In this post, he will headquarter in Grand Rapids, MI. His territory includes all the states west of the Mississippi, and Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Kozlik brings 22 years' vending experience to his new post at Standard. As regional sales manager, he will work with clients and prospects to identify areas of opportunity and find new ways to address the needs of a fast-changing market.

The vending veteran joined Rowe International/AMI Entertainment in 1994, and rose to the post of vice-president. Rowe's bill changer unit was acquired by Valley Dynamo (Richland Hills, TX) in the fall of 2014, and Kozlik remained as vice-president. | SEE STORY

"Tom Kozlik is a recognized leader in the currency change machine industry," said Standard Change-Makers president and chief executive James McNutt Jr. "I'm sure our customers have heard of him, worked with him, or are familiar with him and his work over the past 20 years. We are excited to have a person with his outstanding reputation join our sales team, and help us provide knowledge and experience in the Western U.S. territory."

Standard Change-Makers introduced its first bill changer for $1 notes in 1964, as a refinement of its popular line of coin changers. It added a model with $5 acceptance in 1978, and the cutting-edge System 500, which featured $1, $5, $10 and $20 note acceptance, in 1987.

Kozlik can be contacted at tkozlik@standardchange.com or (800) 968-6955, ext. 250.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Researchers Claim That Time Delays In Vending Machines Prompt Healthier Snack Choices
  • African Court Rules Coca-Cola Products Could Be 'Poisonous'
  • Amazon Postpones Opening Cashier-Free C-Store
  • Eu'Vend Planners Put Finishing Touches On Show As April 27 Nears
  • Southern Refreshment Services Signs On For Innovolt's Power-Protection Technology
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 