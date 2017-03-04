Tom Kozlik Joins Standard Change-Makers As Regional Sales Rep

Tom Kozlik

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Standard Change-Makers reports that it has appointed Tom Kozlik as regional sales representative for the western United States. In this post, he will headquarter in Grand Rapids, MI. His territory includes all the states west of the Mississippi, and Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Kozlik brings 22 years' vending experience to his new post at Standard. As regional sales manager, he will work with clients and prospects to identify areas of opportunity and find new ways to address the needs of a fast-changing market.

The vending veteran joined Rowe International/AMI Entertainment in 1994, and rose to the post of vice-president. Rowe's bill changer unit was acquired by Valley Dynamo (Richland Hills, TX) in the fall of 2014, and Kozlik remained as vice-president. | SEE STORY

"Tom Kozlik is a recognized leader in the currency change machine industry," said Standard Change-Makers president and chief executive James McNutt Jr. "I'm sure our customers have heard of him, worked with him, or are familiar with him and his work over the past 20 years. We are excited to have a person with his outstanding reputation join our sales team, and help us provide knowledge and experience in the Western U.S. territory."

Standard Change-Makers introduced its first bill changer for $1 notes in 1964, as a refinement of its popular line of coin changers. It added a model with $5 acceptance in 1978, and the cutting-edge System 500, which featured $1, $5, $10 and $20 note acceptance, in 1987.

Kozlik can be contacted at tkozlik@standardchange.com or (800) 968-6955, ext. 250.