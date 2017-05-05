Crane's New Media2 Vending Platform Features Video And Suggestive Selling

LAS VEGAS -- Vending machine manufacturer Crane Merchandising Systems said it will unveil the latest version of its Media automatic retailing platform during this week's OneShow at the Venetian resort here. New features in Media2 include full-motion video, a larger screen option and patented "suggestive-selling" software.

Crane said Media2 is designed to attract more consumers and increase same-store sales for vending operators. "We recognize the criticality of delivering innovative solutions that drive value for operators," said CMS president Brad Tedder.

Crane introduced its Media platform in 2012. It's now available on its Merchant snack machines, BevMax cold drink venders and Voce hot beverage unit.

Crane will also use the National Automatic Merchandising Association's 2017 OneShow to demonstrate how its technology integrates to offer a wide variety of vending machine services. Crane Cashless, Navigator and Intelligent Store Remote Services are among its products that complement Media, along with several mobile apps. Crane will preview the new Navigator Touch retrofit screen, which can be installed on machines already equipped with Navigator telemetry devices.

Vending machines with screens are designed to generate digital advertising revenue for operators, who can sign up to participate in Crane's over-the-air managed campaigns. The company reportedly has delivered five billion impressions on more than 10,000 screens in the U.S. over the past year.

Crane Merchandising Systems is a segment of Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. It manufactures automatic merchandising equipment, and provides cashless processing, payment devices, vending management software and wireless communication technology. Its legacy machine brands include Automatic Products, Dixie Narco, GPL, National Vendors and Stentorfield. Streamware is Crane's connectivity brand.