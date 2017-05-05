Mastercard Unveils Biometric Card As Tests In South Africa Conclude

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -- Mastercard has a new biometric credit card. The new card combines chip technology with fingerprint authentication to verify the cardholder's identity for in-store purchases. The card builds on fingerprint scanning technology used in mobile payments. It can be used at EMV terminals worldwide, too.

Mastercard recently concluded its first tests of the biometric card in South Africa at Pick n Pay, a supermarket retailer, and Absa Bank, a subsidiary of Barclays Africa. Additional trials are planned in Europe and Asia Pacific in the coming months.

"Consumers are increasingly experiencing the convenience and security of biometrics," said Mastercard president of risk and security Ajay Bhalla. "Whether unlocking a smartphone or shopping online, the fingerprint is helping to deliver additional convenience and security. It's not something that can be taken or replicated and will help our cardholders get on with their lives, knowing their payments are protected."

It works like this: Cardholders register their accounts with their financial institutions. Upon registration, a fingerprint is converted into an encrypted digital template that is stored on the card. The card can then be used at any EMV card terminal globally. When shopping and paying in stores, the card works like any other chip card; the cardholder simply dips it into a retailer's terminal while placing his or her finger on an embedded sensor. The fingerprint is verified against the template, and when the print matches, the card is authenticated.