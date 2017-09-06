Scott Brennan Wins 2017 Wishart Award; New England's Vending Trade Meets In Newport, RI

NEWPORT, RI -- The New England Automatic Vending Association presented its highest honor, the Harry Wishart Award, to New Hampshire's Scott Brennan of Brennan Food Vending Services during its annual meeting here. In keeping with tradition, last year's Wishart winner, Larry Lathrop of Lathrop Vending Co. (Uncasville, CT), selected this year's recipient.

The award's namesake was a vending pioneer from Maine who is remembered as one of the first independent vend product brokers. Wishart was also a driving force who brought the New England state associations closer together. The Connecticut Vending Association hosted this year's meeting, which took place from June 1 to 4 at the Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina.

Brennan is a second-generation vending operator who began working for the Londonderry, NH, company, started by his father Mike Brennan, when he was in high school and through college. Brennan Vending has served the Concord, Manchester, Nashua and Salem markets for more than 20 years, and the areas around Tilton, NH, and Waltham, MA, for 15 years.

Lathrop described Scott Brennan as a courageous businessman and individual who will step up to any challenge. "When his dad suffered a heart attack, Scott was there to take over the business," Lathrop said. "And when the New Hampshire Vending Association needed a strong leader, Scott stepped up to be that leader."

Three years ago, Brennan was part of the business constituency that stopped a GMO labeling bill in the New Hampshire Legislature. Citing health concerns, proponents wanted mandatory labeling so consumers could choose foods without GMOs. Opponents said there is no evidence of a GMO health threat and that states cannot regulate food in interstate commerce. The state's House voted down the bill in January 2014.

Upon accepting the award, Brennan said his father's example was his guide that led him to success. "My dad is the reason that I am accepting this award," he said.

This year's New England meeting also celebrated the career of Lloyd "Bud" Willey of Canteen of Maine, one of the oldest Canteen franchises in the nation. Willey, who's been involved in vending operations for more than 40 years (his family for almost 70 years), has officially retired. Bud's wife Jennifer talked about his long vending vocation, recalling how he built a modest operation in central Maine with just five employees into a robust service organization with 25 employees. Willey sold his company earlier this year to Casco Bay Vending, which is part of the Canteen network.

The National Automatic Merchandising Association's chief executive, Carla Balakgie, and government relations head, Eric Dell, attended this year's New England meeting.