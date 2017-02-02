 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/2/2017

Accent Food Services Continues Expansion Into Nevada With Arrow Vending Acquisition


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Accent Food Services, Arrow Vending, Reno Snax, Josh Rosenberg, Ray Leydecke, vending

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services said it has acquired the majority of Reno, NV-based Arrow Vending's assets. This is Accent's second acquisition in the Reno market in the past month. Accent is headquartered in Pflugerville, TX. It operates vending machines, micromarkets and office coffee service.

Accent acquired Nevada's Reno Snax in January, its first move outside of its core Texas market and its fifth acquisition within the past year. | READ MORE

"It is an exciting time to be part of Accent Food Services," said Accent Food Services chief executive Josh Rosenberg. "We can continue to find great brands with great operating mindsets that we believe fit our vision in helping us become the best multi-regional operator in the industry. This endeavor is just another step in making this come to fruition."

Accent director of business integration Ray Leydecke led the integration of Arrow Vending, with assistance from the company's operating partners in the high Sierra region.

Boston-based Audax Private Equity acquired Accent Food Services from Silver Oak Services Partners late last year.

Topic: Vending Features

