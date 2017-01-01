 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/22/2017

CIA Contract Employees Busted For Hacking Vending Machine, Stealing $3,000 In Snacks


by Staff Reporter
TAGS: CIA vending machine theft, Central Intelligence Agency, CIA employees busted, vending machine hacking, FreedomPay hacked, Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit

WASHINGTON -- The Central Intelligence Agency reportedly fired several contract workers for hacking a vending machine and stealing snacks worth more than $3,000.

A declassified Office of Inspector General report says the scheme involved the contractors unplugging a cable connecting the machines to the FreedomPay electronic payment system and then using "unfunded FreedomPay cards" to dispense the snacks at no cost. The report says that $3,314.40 worth of snacks was stolen. The report did not say where the machine was placed, nor did it name the operator.

The thefts began in 2012 and continued through 2013, according to the report, which was published in October 2013. It was just released as a result of a Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit filed in 2015.

Once the OIG was aware of the CIA vending machine larceny, it installed surveillance cameras that captured “numerous perpetrators engaged in the FreedomPay theft scheme, all of whom were readily identifiable as Agency contract personnel," the report states.

Investigators identified one employee with knowledge of computer networks as the mastermind behind the nefarious snack feast. He admitted to successfully testing the vending hack before sharing the technique with several colleagues. Investigators also caught on video several other contract employees who admitted to participating in the thefts. All of them were fired by their contract employers.

The OIG referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia for prosecution, but the Department of Justice declined to press charges.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • N&W Global Vending Acquires Control Of Cafection Enterprises, Plans North American Coffee Machine Expansion
  • North Carolina Vending Association Plans Meeting For July 14-15
  • FDA Extends Compliance Deadline For Redesigned Nutrition Labels
  • SandenVendo's G-Snack Vending Machines Offer Versatility
  • Vending And Blind Trade Oppose Rest Area Commercialization Of Interstate Highways
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 