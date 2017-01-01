Israel's OTI Enters Russia's Cashless Vending Market

ROSH PINNA, Israel -- Global NFC payment provider On Track Innovations Ltd. said it has teamed up with Russia's largest vending operators to supply cashless payment solutions for Russian coffee and snack machines.

OTI chief executive Shlomi Cohen said the agreement involves the entire range of OTI's cashless payment solutions for unattended retail environments. OTI's main telemetry and cashless products include otiMetry, Trio and Uno EMV.

Last year, Israel-based OTI said it had received an order for 65,000 units from a North American company involved in unattended retail. Early this year, the company said it inked a 10,000-unit deal with a Japanese firm.