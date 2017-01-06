 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/1/2017

First Data Corp. Acquires Card Connect


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: First Data, Card Connect Corp. payment processing technology, PCI-certified point-to-point encryption, P2PE, CardPointe

NEW YORK CITY -- First Data Corp. said it will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Card Connect Corp. for $15 per share in cash.

Card Connect, based in King of Prussia, PA, provides payment processing technology and is among First Data's largest distribution partners. It processes about $26 billion annually from some 67,000 merchant customers served by Card Connect's own distribution partners.

New York City-based First Data is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries.

Since its inception in 2006, Card Connect has developed advanced payment solutions backed by PCI-certified point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. The company's platform for small to midsize businesses is CardPointe, which includes a reporting and transaction management portal that extends to a native mobile app.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Minnesota Governor Signs Bill Providing Tax Parity To Vending Operators
  • Vistar Veteran Ken Wineland Joins Thayer Distribution To Lead Vending Division
  • Workplace Refreshment Providers Reap Rewards As Dining Out For Lunch Becomes Dying Ritual
  • Legislation Makes Oregon's Blind Vending Program A 'Priority'
  • Craft Sodas Are Growing In Popularity
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 