Georgia Automatic Merchandising Council Hosts Third Annual Legislative Event

ATLANTA -- The Peach State's vending trade hosted its third annual legislative day on Jan. 31 at the state capitol here. Members of Georgia Automatic Merchandising Council met with state lawmakers to inform them about the vending industry and its contributions to the state's economy. The group also provided product sample bags to legislators and staff.

Georgia Reps. Tom McCaul (R-33) and Randy Nix (R-69) were on hand to welcome the group. McCaul is the sponsor of legislation crafted specifically for GAMC to define micromarkets in Georgia. Nix is a longtime supporter of both GAMC and the vending industry.

Last year, Rep. Nix provided a formal resolution to GAMC in recognition of its contribution to the state's economy and its longstanding commitment to preserving consumer choice by providing customers with traditional snacks and beverages, as well as growing number products in NAMA's Fit Pick better-for-you program.

"We are proud to have GAMC participate in another successful day at the capitol," said GAMC president Kimble Carter, Kimble's Food By Design (LaGrange). "Going forward, we hope that this event will continue to serve the dual-purpose of showcasing our industry and providing a key opportunity to educate our elected officials on our efforts. Its success is a testament to the vision of the GAMC board and members to ensure that our industry is on the radar of our key decision-makers."

Lobbyist Andrew Long commended association members for demonstrating the positive impact the trade group has on local economies throughout the state. "GAMC's legislative day is an important part of the process in building relationships with our elected officials so that we can provide them the information they need to make the most informed decision regarding legislation that can impact our industry," he said.