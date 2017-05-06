 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/5/2017

Accent Food Services Breaks Ground On New Pflugerville, TX, Headquarters


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services has broken ground on new corporate headquarters here, according to local news stories. The Pflugerville Community Development Corp. brokered the incentives agreement for Accent's move from just outside city limits to 2919 A.W. Grimes Blvd. Accent will reportedly receive as much as $150,000 over five years if it meets the incentives requirements.

Accent is expected to invest at least $4 million during the term of a five-year agreement to build a new 55,000-sq.ft. warehouse and distribution center. The new facility will also reportedly house its central Texas operations, a commissary and training development center.

The company plans to relocate 85 full-time employees from its current location by December 2018 and add five employees every year beginning in 2019 through 2022. Accent Food Services chief executive Josh Rosenberg said the company recently hired a "substantial number" of new employees and expects 150 of them to be based at the new facility.

The company operates vending machines, micromarkets and office coffee services in Texas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and the District of Columbia. It's owned by Boston-based Audax Private Equity. It has expanded its geographic reach to several states through a string of acquisitions since late last year.

