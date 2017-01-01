NAMA Will Award 2 Dan Mathews Scholarships For 2017 CTW Confab

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association announced that it is offering the first two Dan Mathews scholarships to deserving industry members wishing to attend this year's Coffee, Tea and Water conference in Dallas. The new scholarship program honors recently retired NAMA executive vice-president and chief operating officer Dan Mathews. In recognition of his many contributions to vending association during his 18 years of service, the NAMA Foundation established the scholarship to carry on Dan Mathews' legacy for generations to come.

Throughout his career at NAMA, Mathews was passionate about continuing education for industry professionals, particularly small operators. In furtherance of that dedication, the first two Dan Mathews scholarships to CTW -- and a subsequent award for next year's NAMA Show -- are specifically designed for NAMA operator member companies with 10 or fewer employees.

Two scholarships will be awarded to attend CTW, which will be held from Nov. 6 through 8 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. The scholarship includes general registration and $1,000 travel stipend. The CTW application deadline is Aug. 15 and can be made online. Applicants must be employed by a member company classified as a NAMA operator with 10 or fewer full-time employees.

The recipients of the scholarships will be announced in late September 2017. Information on applying for a Dan Mathews Scholarship to the 2018 NAMA Show, which is scheduled for the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 21 through 23, will be published later this fall.

Information on the program may be had from NAMA Foundation director Terri Bruce at tbruce@namanow.org.