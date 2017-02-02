Denver's Premier Services Transitions TO Cashless Payments On 100% Of Machines Through USA Technologies

PRESS RELEASE

Source: USA Technologies Inc. | Released Feb. 2, 2017

Implements ePort Interactive And ePort Connect Platforms With Premium Support Services

MALVERN, PA--February 2, 2017 -- USA Technologies Inc., a payment technology provider of cashless and mobile transactions in self-serve retail, today announced a strategic partnership with the Colorado-based Premier Services Inc., adding to its expanding list of customers committing to a fully connected cashless operation. USAT is now the company's single cashless payments provider for all credit, debit, mobile and loyalty services.

USAT is currently deploying the ePort Interactive on ePort Connect Services Platforms on 500 of Premier Services's vending, coffee and micromarket kiosks throughout the Denver region.

This deployment will result in connecting 100% of Premier Services's machines to USAT's ePort Connect services. By transitioning to 100% cashless, Premier Services aims to better align its payment offerings with its growing base of customers seeking to pay with a tap (via smartphone), click or swipe.

"For nearly 15 years, we have centered our business on bringing our customers the best service possible," said George Yost, president of Premier Services Inc. "The pervasiveness of the smartphone has given us a new way to engage with our customers at the point-of-sale, which in turn is giving us the data we need to foster long-term relationships. USA Technologies was the best and only choice for this journey."

As an ePort Interactive customer, Premier Services has access to what we believe to be the industry's most advanced cloud-based interactive media and content delivery management system in the small-ticket retail industry, enabling the delivery of nutritional information, providing remote refunds, and creating multimedia-marketing campaigns, among other consumer engaging features. In addition, Premier Services is also leveraging USAT's Premium Support Services to, among other things, ensure effective deployments of USAT's cashless technology, and obtain installation and marketing support and access to USAT's Knowledge Base data.

"Our cashless payment solutions make it possible for companies like Premier Services to stay in front of the payment preferences of consumers by giving them the option to pay with whatever payment method that is on hand," said Maeve McKenna Duska, senior vice-president of sales and marketing for USA Technologies. "In addition to taking our customers cashless, we believe we can ensure our customer's success by providing insights into who their consumers are, what they are buying and how they are paying for it, facilitating better engagement and loyalty in self-serve retail."

ABOUT: USA Technologies is a leader of wireless, cashless payment and M2M telemetry flagship service platform, a PCI-compliant, end-to-end suite of cashless payment and telemetry services specially tailored to fit the needs of small ticket, self-service retailing industries. USA Technologies also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC- ready ePortG-series, ePort MobileTM for customers on the go, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. USA Technologies has been granted 87 patents; and has agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. Visit the website at www.usatech.com.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.