Parlevel Debuts New Vending, Micromarket Tools At NAMA OneShow

LAS VEGAS -- Parlevel Systems is demonstrating new tools for micromarket and vending operators during a trade show this week at the Venetian resort here. Parlevel is in booth No. 841 at the National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow, which closes today.

Parlevel's management software for micromarket operators now features a streamlined interface to improve customer engagement. It also allows operators to add products to markets through the kiosk, while its new "easy audit variance" feature makes it easy to spot theft.

San Antonio, TX-based Parlevel is showing its redesigned route planning module for vending management system (VMS), too. Smart Planning automatically defines routes for operators, eliminating the tedium of manually selecting machines for service. The module schedules routes based on the operator's personal machine criteria -- low inventory, high cash to collect, or proximity -- saving the substantial time required to plan routes manually.

Other new VMS updates include Mobile Shrinkage Tracking, which reduces operational waste by allowing drivers to classify pulled products by smartphone, and DEX on Demand, which puts instant machine data in the palm of an operator's hand. Through the Parlevel mobile app and Box telemeter, a route driver can arrive at a location, press a button on the app and retrieve relevant machine data immediately, allowing for the most accurate possible prekiting and machine restocking.

Parlevel introduced a brand new product at this year's OneShow. Parlevel Now is a customer-facing website that allows operators to connect with their customers as they never were able to do before. It gives operators another method of increasing sales and customer support.

Parlevel Now allows customers to view inventory at their locations and order products directly from their operators. Clients can also use the Web tool to send operators feedback. Customer Feedback enables operators to provide excellent support to their location. And operators can share inventory audits and sales reports with an account, eliminating uncertainty associated with refunds and discouraging theft.

"Increasing the profitability of our customer's operations is our primary goal, that's why we continually improve and enhance our technology," said Parlevel chief information officer Rafael Barroso.