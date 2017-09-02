USA Technologies Rolls Out Cashless Payment Technologies For Six Pepsi Bottlers

MALVERN, PA -- USA Technologies Inc. said it has signed agreements with several Pepsi Cola bottling franchisees in North and South Carolina to use its cashless payment systems on their vending machines. In total, six Pepsi-licensed bottlers, operating under the cooperative of Carolina Canners Inc., signed up to deploy USAT's ePort G9 and ePort Interactive readers with the ePort Connect service on more than 2,000 machines. This will enable them to track the acceptance of cash, credit/debit cards and contactless payments, including mobile wallets from Apple Android and Samsung.

The rollout includes 1,750 of USAT's touchscreen ePort Interactive devices, as well as 370 of its NFC-enabled G9 ePorts, for a total of 2,120 units. The initiative includes USAT's premium support services to assist in the deployment, at certain locations.

The South Carolina bottlers are Pepsi Cola of Greenville; Pepsi Cola of Bennettsville; and Pee Dee Food Service, an affiliate of Pepsi Cola of Florence. The North Carolina bottlers are Pepsi Cola of Hickory; McPherson Beverages (Roanoke Rapids); and Minges Bottling Group (Ayden).

Together, operating in the region where pharmacist Caleb Bradham first invented the recipe for Pepsi Cola in 1893, the six independent Pepsi bottlers represent more than four generations of family-owned business, also involved in vending industry.

Based in Cheraw, SC, Carolina Canners Inc. was established in 1968 to supply its franchise members with the product, marketing assistance and best practices. Sterling Whitley, CCI vice-president of sales and marketing, highlighted the bottlers' own retail experiences as a key driver behind the choice to install cashless payment technology in their vending machines.

"We're all consumers ourselves, and when you shop today, whether online or in a store, you typically pay with a form other than cash," Whitley said. "It will become increasingly difficult, as a vending operator, if you can't extend those kinds of payment acceptance options to your customers as well. Working with USAT, Carolina Canners is committed to serving the next generation of consumers by allowing them to buy what they want, how they want."

Beyond cashless transaction processing, USAT's ePort Connect cloud-based system can deliver targeted advertising and nutritional information. It also enables operators to provide instant remote refunds and the ability to provide a mechanism for electronic feedback at the point of sale.

Malvern, PA-base USAT says it has 11,900 customers and more than 469,000 point of sale cashless payment devices on the ePort Connect platform.