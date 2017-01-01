USA Technologies Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

MALVERN, PA – USA Technologies Inc. announced that on July 19 it priced its underwritten public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share.

The gross proceeds to USAT from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $37.5 million.

In addition, USAT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of common stock from the Malvern, PA, cashless payment provider on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. The offering is expected to close on July 25, subject to customary closing conditions.

William Blair & Co. LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Northland Capital Markets and Barrington Research Associates Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.