Louisiana Vendors Host Legislative Day At State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Vending Machine Operators of Louisiana (VMOL) hosted a legislative day on May 17 at the state capitol here. VMOL members met with state lawmaker to educate them about the industry and its contributions to Louisiana's economy.

Participants met with their legislators on the House and preserving consumer choice by providing customers with a mix of traditional and better-for-you products.

"VMOL members have been interested in engaging with our state legislators for quite some time, and to showcase all aspects of the industry that our members are involved in," said VMOL president Chuck McMath, M&M Sales Co. (Lafayette, LA). "We hope that this legislative event will grow in the years ahead to serve the dual-purpose of showcasing our industry and providing a key opportunity to educate our elected officials on our efforts."