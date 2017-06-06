 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/6/2017

Louisiana Vendors Host Legislative Day At State Capitol


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Vending Machine Operators of Louisiana (VMOL) hosted a legislative day on May 17 at the state capitol here. VMOL members met with state lawmaker to educate them about the industry and its contributions to Louisiana's economy.

Participants met with their legislators on the House and preserving consumer choice by providing customers with a mix of traditional and better-for-you products.

"VMOL members have been interested in engaging with our state legislators for quite some time, and to showcase all aspects of the industry that our members are involved in," said VMOL president Chuck McMath, M&M Sales Co. (Lafayette, LA). "We hope that this legislative event will grow in the years ahead to serve the dual-purpose of showcasing our industry and providing a key opportunity to educate our elected officials on our efforts."

Vending Machine Operators of Louisiana, vending, Sen. Michael Walsworth
INDUSTRY UPDATE: From left, Sen. Michael Walsworth (R-33) learns about vending industry's contributions and challenges from Jimmy and Meagan Wilmore of Wilmore Snacks (Keithville, LA) and Kevin Robinson of Silmon Wholesale.

