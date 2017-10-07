USA Technologies And Chase Form Marketing Alliance To Engage Cashless Consumers At Vending Machines

MALVERN, PA -- USA Technologies Inc. and Chase have entered into a marketing agreement to help unattended retail providers engage with consumers at the point of sale. The two organizations have been working together to bring greater opportunities to their shared customers by leveraging USAT's cashless payments and loyalty platforms, with the added security and expanded reach of payments from Chase.

Through the companies’ joint marketing efforts, the goal is for consumers to have a better understanding of the opportunities available when paying with a credit card or mobile wallet. In addition, retailers will have the tools to better engage with customers at the point of sale.

"Payment innovations and consumer trends are changing every aspect of retail sales," said USAT chief services officer Mike Lawlor. "We are committed to educating the market and delivering innovative solutions to support operators in the rapidly growing market of unattended retail."

USAT's cashless acceptance technologies include the NFC-ready and interactive ePort reader series, an API Web developer service called QuickConnect and the customizable loyalty program MORE.