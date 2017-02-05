 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

Classifieds

Buy a Classified Ad

Editorial Calendars

Circulation Data

Downloads

Bookstore

Date Book

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 5/2/2017

All State Manufacturing Presents 'Top Notch Distributor' Award To Holiday House


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: All State Manufacturing, vending stands, Holiday House Distributing, Butch Winkler

TERRE HAUTE, IN -- All State Manufacturing presented its first-ever Top Notch Distributor award to Holiday House Distributing. All State produces steel cabinets and stands for the vending industry. The company's award recognizes Holiday House's order volume, payment fidelity and special needs responses.

All State's Sandra Faulkenberry and plant manager Chris Higginbotham presented Holiday House president Butch Winkler with the award on April 20 during the National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow at the Venetian resort in Las Vegas.

All State Manufacturing chief executive Rudy Stakeman said, "Our business has grown significantly over the past two years, and Holiday House has been with us every step of the way."

TOP NOTCH: All State Manufacturing plant manager Chris Higginbotham presents Top Notch Distributor award to Holiday House's Butch Winkler during OneShow.

