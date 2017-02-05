All State Manufacturing Presents 'Top Notch Distributor' Award To Holiday House

TERRE HAUTE, IN -- All State Manufacturing presented its first-ever Top Notch Distributor award to Holiday House Distributing. All State produces steel cabinets and stands for the vending industry. The company's award recognizes Holiday House's order volume, payment fidelity and special needs responses.

All State's Sandra Faulkenberry and plant manager Chris Higginbotham presented Holiday House president Butch Winkler with the award on April 20 during the National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow at the Venetian resort in Las Vegas.

All State Manufacturing chief executive Rudy Stakeman said, "Our business has grown significantly over the past two years, and Holiday House has been with us every step of the way."