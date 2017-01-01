 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/23/2017

GCP Capital Founder Robert Niehaus Joins Cantaloupe Systems Board


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
Robert Niehaus, Cantaloupe Systems, vending
Robert Niehaus
SAN FRANCISCO -- Private-equity veteran Robert Niehaus, chairman and founder of GCP Capital Partners LLC, has joined Cantaloupe Systems' board of directors. Niehaus has a diverse background in the financial sector, and will use his knowledge to advise the vending tech company in the cashless payments arena and in other segments.

The San Francisco-based company's cloud-based mobile technologies deliver an integrated, end-to-end vending solution for cashless payments, dynamic route scheduling, automated prekitting, and merchandising and inventory management.

Prior to joining Greenhill Capital Partners (which became GCP Capital Partners), Niehaus spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley & Co.; he was a managing director in the merchant banking department from 1990 to 1999. Niehaus is also chairman of Iridium Communications Inc. and director of several private GCP portfolio companies. He chairs the investment committee of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which oversees a $3.9 billion endowment.

"Bob has led a private-equity investment firm since 2000 and has made several financial technology investments in the merchant and payments space, including Complete Merchant Solutions, Heartland Payment Systems and TransFast," said Cantaloupe chief executive and cofounder Mandeep Arora. "His deep knowledge of the payments sector and expertise in growing into new markets, mirrors well with our growth strategies in 2017."

