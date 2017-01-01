NAMA Announces 2016 Undergraduate Scholarship Winners

CHICAGO -- The NAMA Foundation, the National Automatic Merchandising Association's charity and education wing, has named the recipients of its 2016 undergraduate scholarship program. The program awards post-high school, non-renewable scholarships of $2,500 to three recipients chosen at random.

The winners are Jose Gonzalez of Northlake, IL, sponsored by A.H. Management (Rolling Meadows, IL); William G. Schneider of Memphis, TN, sponsored by Monogram Foods; and Kirsten M. Schwotzer, Jefferson, OH, sponsored by AVI FoodSystems Warren, OH).

The foundation received nearly 160 applications this year. To qualify for a scholarship, applicants are required to maintain a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and be a full-time employee at a NAMA member company, or the son, daughter or legal dependent of one.

NAMA Foundation executive director Lindsey Nelson said all three recipients are pursuing studies in fields related to convenience services, hospitality and restaurant management.