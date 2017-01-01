Jofemar Refines Calorie Display, Adds Touchscreen To Vending Machine Controller

DORAL, FL -- Improved software and hardware on some of Jofemar USA's most popular vending machines make it easier for operators to comply with calorie disclosure rules and to reduce energy consumption. And a new 10" touchscreen is now optional on the control unit for satellite machines.

Jofemar's software upgrade to version 5 for its dual-temperature Vision Combo Plus, Quencher cold drink and Menu refrigerated food machines enables the display of both price and calorie information when the patron presses a selection button. It also has an upgrade for versions 3 and 4. Additionally, the Quencher V.5 now boasts a high-efficiency cooling system.

A signature feature on all of Jofemar's machines is the Easy Flex conveyor delivery system, which accommodates various package sizes and unconventional formats.

The new 10" touchscreen now available for Jofemar's control unit that attaches to the side of its satellite venders enhances the consumer interface and can display calorie information. It's part of the modular TAOS (The Add-On System) line and contains the payment system and controls that allow consumers to select product and make purchases from connected satellite Vision E-S and Vision E-S Plus machines. A single control unit can serve as the consumer interface for up to four satellite venders. It accommodates all kinds of payment devices, i.e., card readers, bill acceptors, coin mechs and bill recyclers, and measures 10" W. x 37" D x 72" H.

Jofemar also offers a larger 22" wide control unit, called the Multimedia Smart Kiosk, which has a 27" touchscreen. The control tower and larger MSK are also available with an analog interface.

The E-S satellite machine features a drop dispensing system and the E-S Plus delivers product by elevator. Both measure 31.5" W. x 36.5" D. x 72" H. , have a temperature range between 34° F. and 54° F., and hold up to eight fully adjustable trays and up to 10 channels each.

In place of a control unit, any Vision Multiseller, Combo Plus or Quencher can be equipped with a master kit to control satellite E-S and E-S Plus venders.

Jofemar USA, based in Doral, FL, is a subsidiary of Spain's Jofemar S.A. The company also makes payment systems.