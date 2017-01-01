Avanti And SlabbKiosks Chiefs Start The Self Service Group

LAS VEGAS -- Senior-level executives from a micromarket firm and kiosk manufacturer have formed the Self Service Group, a consultancy for kiosk operators. SSG was created by Jim Brinton, chief executive of Avanti Markets, a micromarket supplier, and Peter te Lintel Hekkert and Michael Masone, president and vice-president, respectively, of SlabbKiosks, a manufacturer. Slabb produces Avanti's self-checkout kiosk.

SSG's services include personalized equipment financing, onsite installation, and service and maintenance agreements. Clients can choose from a range of kiosk models or get customized solutions at an all-inclusive monthly cost. The SSG founders say they have worked on thousands of kiosk projects for different industries, and have delivered more than 10,000 customized kiosk units worldwide.

"Having run a kiosk business for several years, it became obvious to us that there was a niche in the market that wasn't being fulfilled," said te Lintel Hekkert. "Investment in the purchase of equipment might not be the best option for many companies, either due to their business model or because the kiosk solution they require is only needed for a specific period of time."