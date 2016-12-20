Crane Co. Will Release Fourth-Quarter 2016 Earnings On Jan. 30, Sets Annual Investor Conference For Mar. 2 In New York City

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Crane Co. | Dec. 20, 2016, 11:15 a.m. EST

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings release and 2017 Annual Investor Conference:

Earnings Release: January 30, 2017, after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com.

Teleconference: January 31, 2017. at 10 a.m. (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, VP Finance & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website. Web replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.

Investor Conference: Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) in New York City. Presentations will be available via live webcast.

ABOUT: Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers in the hydrocarbon processing, petrochemical, chemical, power generation, unattended payment, automated merchandising, aerospace, electronics, transportation and other markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.