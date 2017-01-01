Candy Giants Partner With PHA, Commit To FOP Calorie Labeling, Smaller Package Options

WASHINGTON -- Candy bars and packages in vending machines are going to get smaller in the future. Mars Chocolate, Wrigley, Nestlé USA, Ferrero, Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Ferrara Candy Co. have made a joint five-year commitment to the Partnership for a Healthier America to provide consumers with front-of-pack calorie information and more package size options. They will also redouble their efforts to educate consumers about how chocolate and candy can play a role in a "happy, balanced lifestyle."

The companies made the announcement on May 11 at the Partnership for a Healthier America Building a Healthier Future Summit.

By 2022, half of the individually wrapped products made by the participating companies will be available in sizes that contain 200 calories or less per pack. Chocolate and candy are currently available in packages ranging from fun size to share size. More than 60% of their individually wrapped products contain less than 250 calories per pack. In the next few years, consumers will see more options in smaller sizes and new products.

Within the next five years, 90% of the bestselling confections made by these companies will have calorie information printed on the front of the pack. Additionally, the newly established alwaysatreat.com will evolve into a digital information resource for consumers to better understand the role that confections can play in a "happy, balanced lifestyle."

Progress of the commitment will be monitored and reported by PHA in conjunction with third-party verification from Hudson Institute, a policy research organization.

"This is the first step on our journey to recruit other companies to join us as we work to help consumers manage their sugar intake and ensure that they feel empowered to make informed choices," said National Confectioners Association president and chief executive John Downs. "As we focus and leverage the companies' expertise in marketing, innovation and distribution, our goal is to reinforce for consumers that chocolate and candy are treats."