Everest Partners With Mercury Corp. On Ice Vending Machine

ORLANDO, FL -- Everest Ice and Water Systems said it has partnered with Hammondsport, NY-based contract manufacturer Mercury Corp. to manufacture its ice and water vending machines.

Unique to Orlando, FL-based Everest is the patented Versa Vend rotating barrel that collects, agitates and dispenses ice in a single step, eliminating the need for conventional ice machine agitators and auger systems.

Mercury says it has more than 90 years of experience in manufacturing a range of equipment types, including bank ATMs, kiosks and military, aerospace and energy solutions. It has worked with such giants as Kodak and IBM.

Everest claims that its Mercury pact positions it as the only ice vending manufacturer in the industry to build its machines in an ISO9001-certified manufacturing facility. By following Total Quality Management standards, as well as ISO 9001 Continuous Improvement protocols, with the latest tools and technology, Everest said Mercury is able to support the high-end production and tight tolerances that it requires. The ice machine maker now has the capability to produce 20, 50 or 100-plus units simultaneously.

"By combining our expertise in integrated electronic kiosks and cooling systems with Everest's patented VersaVend technology, we know that Everest will be able to offer the most advanced and highest quality ice vending machines on the market today," said Mercury Corp. vice-president Pete Hannan.