Workplace Refreshment Providers Reap Rewards As Dining Out For Lunch Becomes Dying Ritual

Restaurants are feeling the pinch, as dining out for lunch is fast becoming a lost tradition, according to a May 30 article in The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper cited data from market research firm NPD Group Inc. that Americans made 433 million fewer trips to restaurants at lunchtime last year, resulting in roughly $3.2 billion in lost business for restaurants. That represented the lowest level of lunch traffic in at least four decades.

The loss in traffic is a 2% decline from 2015, which is a significant single-year decline for an industry that has traditionally relied on lunch, and has had little or no growth for a decade, WSJ reported. Restaurants are scrambling to keep their share of the dining dollar by offering delivery, faster service and smaller portions.

Meanwhile, vending, micromarket and coffee service operators are playing a big role in employees' staying in for lunch by redefining the breakroom experience. Employers increasingly see the value of providing free café-quality food and beverages in keeping employees onsite and collaborating, and are even investing in redesigning breakrooms to add to the appeal of dining in. | SEE STORY

SOURCE:

WSJ: Going Out for Lunch Is a Dying Tradition