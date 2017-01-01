Apriva And Parlevel Systems Incorporate Campus Cards Into 'One-Stop' Vending Solution

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- Payment processor Apriva said it has partnered with Parlevel Systems (San Antonio, TX) to enable campus card support for Parlevel's vending technology. Vending operators using Parlevel can now accept Atrium, Blackboard, CBORD, Heartland and ITC Systems campus card solutions, in addition to traditional payment card processors.

Through the partnership, Parlevel delivers hardware, equipment financing, payment and campus processing, and analytics tools, all powered by its vending management system.

Apriva's gateway platform enables operators to accept campus card payments and offers state-of-the-art security with end-to-end encryption, tokenization and EMV capabilities. It allows them to connect a variety of payment devices to more than 30 processors that accept all major debit and credit cards, in addition to campus cards in both the U.S. and Canada.