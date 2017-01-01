 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/17/2017

Accent Food Services Acquires Vending Of Texas; Acquisition Is Fifth In 2017


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Accent Food Services, Vending of Texas, vending, Craig King, AFS acquisition, Audax Private Equity, micro market

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services is continuing its aggressive growth by acquisition plan with the purchase of Vending of Texas (Katy, TX). This marks Pflugerville, TX-based Accent's fifth acquisition in 2017. Craig King, Accent's regional director of operations for its East region, led the transaction.

"The assets of Vending of Texas and its employees will merge with our Houston branch," King said. "The account base will help us build route density and reach a broader segment within the region."

Accent, owned by Boston-based Audax Private Equity, has been gobbling up competitors and expanding its geographic reach over the past six months. Its most recent acquisition was in early March, when it scooped up Maryland's Black Tie Services and Nevada's High Sierra Vending & Coffee Co. | READ MORE

Accent Food Services now provides vending, micromarket and coffee services in Texas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and Washington, DC.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Brent Toevs Exits Marley Coffee, Rejoins National Coffee
  • Hershey Names Mary Beth West Chief Growth Officer
  • Study Suggests Signage Increases Healthy Snack Sales In Vending Machines
  • Switzerland's Selecta Acquires Netherlands' Pelican Rouge Group, Creating A $1.4B Vending Firm
  • IRPA Pushes For Vending Sales Tax Bill In Indiana
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 