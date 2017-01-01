Accent Food Services Acquires Vending Of Texas; Acquisition Is Fifth In 2017

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services is continuing its aggressive growth by acquisition plan with the purchase of Vending of Texas (Katy, TX). This marks Pflugerville, TX-based Accent's fifth acquisition in 2017. Craig King, Accent's regional director of operations for its East region, led the transaction.

"The assets of Vending of Texas and its employees will merge with our Houston branch," King said. "The account base will help us build route density and reach a broader segment within the region."

Accent, owned by Boston-based Audax Private Equity, has been gobbling up competitors and expanding its geographic reach over the past six months. Its most recent acquisition was in early March, when it scooped up Maryland's Black Tie Services and Nevada's High Sierra Vending & Coffee Co. | READ MORE

Accent Food Services now provides vending, micromarket and coffee services in Texas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and Washington, DC.