Florida Fresh Vending Acquires Automated Refreshment Services

TAMPA, FL -- Florida Fresh Vending said it has acquired Automated Refreshment Services of Jacksonville, FL.

Automated Refreshment Services, founded in 1973, serves eight counties in northern Florida. Prior to the acquisition, Florida Fresh served customers throughout central Florida from distribution centers in Tampa, Plant City, Orlando and Melbourne. ARS's location assets expand FFV's footprint to cover two thirds of the state and into southern Georgia. FFV now operates more than 4,000 vending machines and 70 micromarkets serves 1,000 customers.

"We are excited about welcoming the ARS team into the Florida Fresh family," said Florida Fresh owner Paul Plante. "ARS has a long history of providing exceptional customer service and employees that have many years of industry experience. We look forward to providing the resources necessary to properly serve our new customers while focusing on growing our company in northern Florida and beyond."

Jeff Sutton, one of the previous ARS owners, will serve as the area manager for the greater Jacksonville market. "We believe there are tremendous growth opportunities throughout northern Florida that we can capture with the additional support provided by this business combination."