 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/25/2017

Florida Fresh Vending Acquires Automated Refreshment Services


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Florida Fresh Vending, Automated Refreshment Services, Paul Plante, Jeff Sutton

TAMPA, FL -- Florida Fresh Vending said it has acquired Automated Refreshment Services of Jacksonville, FL.

Automated Refreshment Services, founded in 1973, serves eight counties in northern Florida. Prior to the acquisition, Florida Fresh served customers throughout central Florida from distribution centers in Tampa, Plant City, Orlando and Melbourne. ARS's location assets expand FFV's footprint to cover two thirds of the state and into southern Georgia. FFV now operates more than 4,000 vending machines and 70 micromarkets serves 1,000 customers.

"We are excited about welcoming the ARS team into the Florida Fresh family," said Florida Fresh owner Paul Plante. "ARS has a long history of providing exceptional customer service and employees that have many years of industry experience. We look forward to providing the resources necessary to properly serve our new customers while focusing on growing our company in northern Florida and beyond."

Jeff Sutton, one of the previous ARS owners, will serve as the area manager for the greater Jacksonville market. "We believe there are tremendous growth opportunities throughout northern Florida that we can capture with the additional support provided by this business combination."

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • OTI Supplies Cashless Payment Solutions To 365 Retail Markets
  • SandenVendo's Adds Ice Vending Machine Using Everest Technology
  • Hershey To Slash Confection Calories, Expand FOP Labeling
  • Crane Co. Reports First-Quarter Results For 2017; Payments & Merchandising Sales Increase 14%
  • How The Vendable Product Supply Chain Evolved With Technology And The Market
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 