Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/22/2017

Evergreen Vending Inc. Acquires Oregon's S&S Vending Co.


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending operator, Evergreen Vending Inc., S&S Vending Co., Dave and Rhonda Brown, Stag Hollow Coffee Co., Jim Brinton, Avanti Markets NW

TUKWILA, WA -- Evergreen Vending Inc., based here, said it has acquired S&S Vending Co. of Tualatin, OR, from Dave and Rhonda Brown. The Browns, who are retiring after 45 years in the industry, purchased the 60-year-old vending company in 1990 upon the retirement of its founder, Walt Skuzeski. Dave Brown started as a route driver at S&S Vending in 1971 and climbed the ranks over the next 19 years.

S&S Vending also does business as Stag Hollow Coffee Co. It has five routes that provide vending, office coffee service and micromarkets to customers in the greater Portland area.

The Browns have been active in the industry's local associations for two decades; both are former presidents of the Northwest Automatic Vending Association. Their son, Jason, is joining the Evergreen team.

Founded by Jim Brinton in 1976, Evergreen Vending and its Avanti Markets NW and NW Coffee Services divisions operate vending machines, micromarkets and OCS in more than 2,500 locations in two states.

"We have known Jim for the past 25 years and have seen him achieve very impressive results in growing his business both regionally and nationally," Dave Brown said. "His business philosophy, values and ethics are so very similar to our own."

Brinton added: "We are very excited about this opportunity to continue to expand our market footprint in the Northwest. With this acquisition we will uphold the values and customer satisfaction that Dave and Rhonda Brown have built over the years."

Topic: Vending Features

