Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/8/2017

PayRange Obtains Patent For Technology That Notifies Patrons About Vend Transaction Status


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: PayRange, vending credit, mobile payments, cashless vending, PayRange Patent

PayRange, vending credit PORTLAND, OR -- PayRange Inc. said it has been issued a patent for technology that relays machine events to users' mobile devices to notify them of the status of their transactions. This is information is particularly useful when an error has occurred during a purchase, PayRange pointed out. Patrons are automatically informed in real-time when a credit is applied.

Some existing cashless technology can refund transactions when an error occurs, but the mobile user is typically left without any notification, according to PayRange. With its newest patent, PayRange provides a two-way status communication back to the mobile device to inform the user of events related to the transaction.

"Virtually everyone who has ever used a vending machine has lost money at some point," said PayRange founder and chief executive Paresh Patel, a former vending operator. "It's kind of expected, but it doesn't have to be. We're reinventing the entire purchase experience and creating new innovations to make paying at unattended machines easier."

PayRange said the technology could be applied beyond refund notifications in vending to enhance the purchase experience in other automated retail and payment Internet of Things applications.

