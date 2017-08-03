 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/8/2017

Spain's Azkoyen Group Opens U.S. Vending Machine Manufacturing Operation


by Staff Reporter
TAGS: Azkoyen Group, vending machine manufacturer, Azkoyen U.S. division, coffee vending machines, Si Rawls

PARALTA, Spain -- Azkoyen Group, a leading European vending machine manufacturer, has reportedly formed a U.S. division.

Based in Peralta, Spain, with operations in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium and Colombia, Azkoyen said it sees the U.S. as an emerging market for the technology and innovation for which its coffee machines are known for in Europe. The company also makes snack, cold drink and cigarette vending machines.

Azkoyen U.S. will be headquartered near Charlotte, NC. It will be managed by Si Rawls, an industry veteran who previously was an account executive at Vistar and district operations manager of Canteen Vending.

Topic: Vending Features

