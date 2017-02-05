 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 5/2/2017

USA Technologies And Gimme Vending Package Payments And Inventory Data Access


Nick Montano
MALVERN, PA -- In its latest high-tech partnership, USA Technologies Inc. is combining its cashless and mobile payments products with Gimme Vending's mobile tracking solution. The result combines USAT's ePort acceptance system with Gimme's software to equip self-serve machines with cashless and data services.

The USAT-Gimme solution integrates wireless, plug-and-play technology to download DEX from vending machines. Gimme's app syncs machine visits in real-time with the operator's existing vending management system to populate large picture displays. Its wireless DEXing solution eliminates additional expenses and the need for handheld devices, officials explained.

"By working with an industry leader in cashless payment technology, we are delivering efficiency and accuracy in a way that helps vending companies save time and money while creating a better experience for drivers," said Gimme Vending cofounder and sales vice-president Evan Jarecki.

For vending operators who have machines equipped with USAT's cashless payment system, the joint solution makes it possible to wirelessly pull DEX directly to Gimme's app, without additional hardware, including the Gimme Key. Operators would obtain the benefits of wireless DEX, real-time information on vend visits and greater planogram accuracy. For machines in remote locations where it's impossible or impractical to connect to cellular-based payment systems, Gimme offers a Bluetooth device (the Gimme Key) that plugs into a DEX system.

Additionally, USAT said that Gimme has agreed to market its payments platform and PCI Level 1 secure service to its customers. USAT's platform can be layered with such services as advertising, loyalty programs and payroll-deduct services.

M&M Sales Co., a Canteen franchise with clients in Lafayette, Houma and the Lake Charles areas of Louisiana, reportedly tested the USAT-Gimme package at 1,775 of its locations. "The inherent benefit that the USAT and Gimme solution brings to our business is accuracy that reduces sell outs, spoils and bring backs, along with a cashless payment system that has consistently increased sales for us," said M&M new business development director Mickal McMath.

Topic: Vending Features

