Microtronic US Debuts Transfer Station To Ease Debitek Upgrades

HIGH POINT, NC -- New from Microtronic US is a transfer station designed for vending operators using legacy Debitek stored-value payment systems. The device permits balances on Debitek cards to be transferred to Microtronic's payment media.

According to Microtronic, the new transfer station represents a mature stored-value technology that easily can replace Debitek end-of-life installations.

Microtronic offers cashless payment options for applications ranging from vending and micromarket operations through self-service laundry, photocopying and other unattended points of sale. Its vending interface is widely used in jail systems; its micromarket options include interfacing with single-cup coffee brewing and bag-in-box fountain soft drink dispensing. It integrates readily with contemporary retail automation solutions.

In widespread use all over the world, Microtronic's cashless systems accommodate a variety of options including loyalty programs and multifunctional uses.

The company, which is celebrating its 10th year in the U.S. market, will exhibit its product line at this year's Atlantic Coast Exhibition in Myrtle Beach, SC, on Oct. 13 and 15.