 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/15/2017

Microtronic US Debuts Transfer Station To Ease Debitek Upgrades


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Microtronic US transfer station, vending, cashless payments, Debitek stored-value payment systems, payment media, micro market, self-service industries, vending, coffee service

Microtronic US transfer station, vending, cashless payments

HIGH POINT, NC -- New from Microtronic US is a transfer station designed for vending operators using legacy Debitek stored-value payment systems. The device permits balances on Debitek cards to be transferred to Microtronic's payment media.

According to Microtronic, the new transfer station represents a mature stored-value technology that easily can replace Debitek end-of-life installations.

Microtronic offers cashless payment options for applications ranging from vending and micromarket operations through self-service laundry, photocopying and other unattended points of sale. Its vending interface is widely used in jail systems; its micromarket options include interfacing with single-cup coffee brewing and bag-in-box fountain soft drink dispensing. It integrates readily with contemporary retail automation solutions.

In widespread use all over the world, Microtronic's cashless systems accommodate a variety of options including loyalty programs and multifunctional uses.

The company, which is celebrating its 10th year in the U.S. market, will exhibit its product line at this year's Atlantic Coast Exhibition in Myrtle Beach, SC, on Oct. 13 and 15.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Digital Checkouts Self-Service Kiosk Doubles As Attended Cash Register
  • Verifone Extends In-Store Experience With Mobile POS, Unattended Capabilities
  • PepsiCo Sets Science-Based Targets To Combat Climate Change
  • AMS And Jofemar Are First Machine Makers To Integrate American Green Verification Technology
  • Gimme Vending Is Gold Stevie Winner In 2017 American Business Awards
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 