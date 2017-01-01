Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Compass Group Failed To Fairly Pay Vending Route Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal class-action lawsuit alleges that Compass Group USA Inc. underpaid its workers and denied them meal and rest breaks required by California law.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP filed the lawsuit against Compass Group USA Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all employees who worked as Compass's route and delivery drivers in California since June 20, 2013. The lawsuit contends that the foodservice company failed to comply with the mandates of the California labor code. Specifically, Compass failed to pay minimum and overtime wages to its drivers who service Canteen Vending accounts throughout the state, the suit claims.

Other charges in the lawsuit allege poor recordkeeping, inadequate break periods and lack of a mechanism to recognize "off-the-clock" work payments. The complaint also charges that Compass failed to reimburse workers for company-mandated use of their cellphones.

KF&K attorney Matthew George said the lawsuit is seeking to recoup lost wages, reimbursements and other compensation allegedly owed to Compass's California route drivers.